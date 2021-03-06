Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.