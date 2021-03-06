Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Targa Resources worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $14,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 673.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

TRGP stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.