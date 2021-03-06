Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96,839 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $61,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

