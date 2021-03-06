Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

