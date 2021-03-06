Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TTCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $19.12 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

