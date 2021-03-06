TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $308.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.