TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,155,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.40% of TechnipFMC worth $185,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after buying an additional 728,578 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 983,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

