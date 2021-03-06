Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,750. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

