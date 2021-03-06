TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $714.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.37 million and the lowest is $713.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $684.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

