Telcoin (TEL) Market Cap Hits $176.57 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $176.57 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00762178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.