Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Teledyne Technologies worth $85,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,986,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $387.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

