Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $621.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $621.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.00 million and the lowest is $617.40 million. Teleflex posted sales of $630.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $401.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.42 and a 200-day moving average of $377.07. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

