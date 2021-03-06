Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

