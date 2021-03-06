Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $37.59 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $37.59 or 0.00076372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.43 or 0.00772997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00043334 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

