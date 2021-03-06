Tellor (TRB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.51 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $62.60 million and $26.51 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.75 or 0.00077073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00760296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.