Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.57. 22,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,982. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMF. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

