Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 7,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 4,092,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.97.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.