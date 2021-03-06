TENT (TENT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $240,321.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $240,321.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.51 or 0.00464586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00068822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00083949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.09 or 0.00459613 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,274,360 coins and its circulating supply is 33,197,268 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

