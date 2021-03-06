Terracoin Market Capitalization Hits $552,284.71 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $552,284.71 and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.00 or 0.01033847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.35 or 0.00370373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.