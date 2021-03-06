TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 30% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $241,958.11 and $26,994.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

