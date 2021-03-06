TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $44.51 million and $81,851.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00468578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00078226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00461267 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,282,850,191 coins and its circulating supply is 50,282,121,083 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

