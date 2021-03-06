TerraUSD (UST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.25 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $771.74 million and approximately $31.25 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 771,897,276 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

