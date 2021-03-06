TerraUSD (UST) Market Cap Hits $771.74 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $771.74 million and approximately $31.25 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006427 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005973 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 771,897,276 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

