Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

