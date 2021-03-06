Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

