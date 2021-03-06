Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 28th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

TBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

