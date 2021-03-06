Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion and approximately $67.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.64 or 0.00462550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00083325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00051606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00461993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00462830 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 37,608,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,461,381,803 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

