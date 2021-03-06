Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

TXN opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

