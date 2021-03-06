Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,681,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,601. The company has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

