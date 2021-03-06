The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BONTQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get The Bon-Ton Stores alerts:

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.