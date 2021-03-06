The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $399,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $1,088.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,034.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.38, for a total transaction of $9,363,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,111,634 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

