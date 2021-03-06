The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 436,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 2.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Buckle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in The Buckle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Buckle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

