The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $184.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.90. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

