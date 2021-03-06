The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.