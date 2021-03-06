The Force Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00530709 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.