The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The Gap worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

