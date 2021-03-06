The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cloopen Group stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 2,254,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,029. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

