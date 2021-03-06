The Graph Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $166.41 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00769414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043341 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.