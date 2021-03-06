The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $157.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

