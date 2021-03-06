The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 931,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 50.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Shares of HSY traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.38. 1,031,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.55. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $157.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

