The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $157.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

