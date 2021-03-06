The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of The Home Depot worth $144,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 659.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 41,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

HD opened at $253.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

