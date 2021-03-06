The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,663 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $190,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

