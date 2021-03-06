The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $53.87.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

