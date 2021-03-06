The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

