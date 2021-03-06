The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,001 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of The J. M. Smucker worth $147,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of SJM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

