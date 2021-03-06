The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,401 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz worth $49,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $39.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

