The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

