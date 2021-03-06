The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.21 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

