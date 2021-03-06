The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

NYSE:MXF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

